Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Srichakra Oil Mill In East Godavari District

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out on Wednesday. The incident took place at Srichakra Oil Mill in Peeraramachandrapuram village of East Godavari district. Minutes after the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Fire-fighting operations are underway.

Anaparti PS additional sub-Inspector Alikhan and his team are present at the spot and monitoring the rescue activities. So far no injuries and loss of life have been reported by the police. The cause of the accident and the value of loss are yet to be ascertained.