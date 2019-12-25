The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out At Srichakra Oil Mill In East Godavari District

General News

A massive fire broke out in Srichakra Oil Mill at Peeraramachandrapuram village of East Godavari district. So far no injuries & loss of life have been reported.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out on Wednesday. The incident took place at Srichakra Oil Mill in Peeraramachandrapuram village of East Godavari district. Minutes after the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Fire-fighting operations are underway. 

Anaparti PS additional sub-Inspector Alikhan and his team are present at the spot and monitoring the rescue activities. So far no injuries and loss of life have been reported by the police. The cause of the accident and the value of loss are yet to be ascertained.

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE