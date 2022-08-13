Andhra Pradesh: Flood Level Steady In Godavari, Falling In Krishna

Flood flow remained steady in river Godavari while it showed a declining trend in river Krishna in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The instant water discharge at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram on Saturday evening was 14.76 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second).

But the second warning signal remained in place at Dowaleswaram even as the lanka (island) villages in BR Ambedkar Konaseema and the Polavaram submergence villages in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru districts continued to be under a sheet of water.

At Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna in Vijayawada, the flood level dropped by one lakh cusecs from 4.57 lakh on Friday to 3.57 lakh cusecs on Saturday.

While 14,500 cusecs of water was let out into the irrigation canals, another 3.43 lakh cusecs was discharged into the sea.

The right and left powerhouses at Srisailam have been running to capacity, letting out 62,277 cusecs of water downstream. From the Srisailam spillway, another 3.76 lakh cusecs was discharged into Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

Nagarjuna Sagar is almost reaching its full reservoir level of 312.05 thousand million cubic (tmc) feet, with the current storage being 303 tmc ft.

Downstream, the Dr K L Rao Sagar Pulichintala project still has a flood cushion of about 10 tmc ft, even as 3.40 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged from here. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

