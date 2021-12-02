Andhra Pradesh Floods: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Donate Rs 25 Lakh Each To CM Relief Care

After South Indian actor, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu donated their bit to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan joined the bandwagon. Chiranjeevi and his son donated Rs 25 lakh each to the relief Fund. Several states in Andhra Pradesh including Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa have been witnessing heavy rainfall. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in these AP districts. Fishermen have also been advised by the IMD to not venture into the sea.

Seeing the plight of the people stuck and suffering from the floods, the South Indian industry has been doing everything to help the people. Chiranjeevi and his actor-son Ram Charan have donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and wrote how he is pained to see the devastation caused by the floods.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan donate Rs 25 lakhs

Chiranjeevi wrote, "Pained by the widespread devastation & havoc caused by floods & torrential Rains in Andhra Pradesh. Making a humble contribution of Rs.25 lacs towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help aid relief works. @ysjagan @AndhraPradeshCM (sic)."

Ram Charan also took to his Twitter and wrote about how he feels devastated to see the people suffering and hence, he decided to contribute in whatever manner he can. “Heart feels heavy to see the suffering of people in AP due to devastating floods. Making a modest contribution of 25L towards Chief Minister Relief Fund to help with the relief works (sic)."Earlier, Mahesh Babu also donated Rs 25 lakhs to CMRF amid Andhra Floods. Sharing about the same, he tweeted, “In light of the devastating floods in Andhra Pradesh, I would like to contribute 25 lakhs towards the CMRF. Request everyone to come forward and help AP during this hour of crisis."

IMD predicts cyclonic storms in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. It said that a low-pressure layover south Thailand and its neighbourhood at 8.30 am, which is likely to emerge into the Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. "Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours," an IMD statement said.

IMAGE: Instagram/AlwaysRamCharan