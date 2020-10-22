Andhra Pradesh Government Starts 10-day Awareness Drive On Precautions Against COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh government has started a 10-day coronavirus awareness program to spread awareness among people of the state about the importance of social distancing and other necessary precautions to be taken in order to prevent the coronavirus infection. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the state officials to focus on the awareness drive.

The district administration officers and volunteers on the field have been deployed for the role of raising awareness about various ways of taking precautions. The awareness drive will go on until October 31.

Andhra Pradesh Health Commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar said that the cases in the state are on a decline, however, people need to be alert and not become complacent. He said that people need to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.

Hoardings and posters of precaution

"We are at a stage where the COVID-19 cases are declining, but we cannot be complacent. The government has observed that the people of the state are not taking the proper precaution. All they need to do is wear a mask, keep social distancing, respiratory hygiene, and regular hand washing," the health commissioner said.

Bhaskar further added, "Everyone should be made aware of the importance of wearing masks, respiratory hygiene, and social distancing. The state government has started a 10-day special awareness drive under which department officials and the volunteers will be educating and informing the citizens to keep themselves safe by following a few simple procedures. Also, all government departments will be putting hoardings and posters about the precautionary procedures."

Andhra Pradesh has recorded 3,620 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths on Thursday. Total cases in the state have increased to 7,93,299 out of which 32,376 are active patients, while 7,54,415 have recovered in the state and 6,508 have succumbed to the virus, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With ANI inputs. Image credit: PTI)

