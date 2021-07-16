Andhra Pradesh Government Welcomes Centre's Decision On Krishna And Godavari Projects

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday welcomed the order of the Ministry of Jal Shakti as per which Krishna and Godavari will be kept under the control of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) for their operations and maintenance.

Andhra Pradesh Engineer in Chief C Narayana Reddy said the Government of Andhra Pradesh welcomes the notification as it is a requirement under the state reorganization act and it will ensure that the due share of Andhra Pradesh is released by the boards and utilized by the state. He, however, underlined that there are some issues that need to be fine-tuned in the notification to achieve the desired objective and the state will take up those issues with the Centre and ensure that those issues are resolved at the earliest.

Government issues order on Krishna and Godavari rivers

The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) issued a notification late on Thursday night that gave complete control of scores of projects in Telangana to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB). According to the notification, the two river water boards will have complete control over the operations and maintenance of the common reservoirs in both Krishna and Godavari basins. Subsequently, 36 projects in the Krishna basin and 71 projects in the Godavari basin will come under the control of KRMB and GRMB respectively from October 2.

The notification further makes it clear that both states will stop works at unapproved projects immediately and obtain approvals within six months of the date of the release of the notification.

Government Issues 2 Gazette Notifications for Jurisdiction of Krishna & Godavari River Management Boards



Issued for Administration, Regulation, Maintenance & Operation of Projects in Godavari & Krishna River Basins In Andhra Pradesh & Telangana



Read:https://t.co/5WkWE8pgUT — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 16, 2021

Andhra-Telangana river water dispute in SC

The notification has been released just a day after Andhra Pradesh moved the Supreme Court, alleging the Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. The petition claims the Telangana government refuses to follow the decisions taken by the Centre's directives.

The petition, likely to be heard in the coming days, said the fundamental rights including the right to life of the people living in Andhra Pradesh was "seriously impaired and infringed" upon as they were being deprived of their "legitimate share of water" due to "unconstitutional, illegal and unjust" acts of the Telangana government and its officials.

The petition had urged the SC to direct the Centre to take control of the common reservoirs of Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar, and also Pulichintala reservoirs along with all their outlets and operate the same as per the rules in vogue as per the binding award.