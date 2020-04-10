Andhra Pradesh Govt Allows OLA Cabs Services For Emergency Medical Transport

Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, April 9, gave a nod to the use of OLA cabs for Emergency Medical Transport Services in the state. According to reports, the pilot project for the same will be launched in Vishakhapatnam. The serviced will be used for urgent medical care not related to coronavirus such as cancer, heart ailments, dialysis and so on.

According to the state government order, doctors and paramedical staff can use the transport service. Further, as per the order, the OLA cab facilities will only be for medical emergencies and only two passengers will be allowed in each cab while maintaining adequate physical distancing.

It further states that every customer should use a sanitizer and mask. Along with it, the cab must be fumigated and sanitized at regular intervals. The government order stated that passenger safety is the responsibility of the OLA cabs. Currently, 363 positive cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh. While 10 people are said to recovered, five people have reportedly died due to the virus.

India under lockdown

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,865 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,218 active cases. While 169 deaths have been reported overall, around 478 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation — like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and to provide relief to the affected.

(With ANI Inputs)