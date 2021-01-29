Andhra Pradesh Govt Appoints M Ravichandra IAS As Secretary For COVID-19 Management

After nearly 50 cases of adverse reaction post the immunization against coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday posted IAS Muddada Ravichandra as the Secretary to Government, Health Medical and Family Welfare Department for COVID-19 management, as per the official order.

It was reported that a healthcare worker expired, and a dentist was hospitalized and is in critical condition as a result of adverse reactions after vaccination. These incidents impacted the vaccination program. In this wake, the SEC has created an ex-cadre secretary post in the department of health, medical, and family welfare. M Ravichandra is declared as secretary

READ | COVID-19: Pfizer-BioNTech Say Their Vaccine Effective Against UK, South Africa Variants

The order issued reads, "The State Government is in process of giving COVID-19 vaccination to Healthcare providers and Frontline Workers in the State including those in private Healthcare Institutions as a first priority. So far, 1,58,758 people have been vaccinated and the vaccination program is expected to go on for another 6 months to 1 year. During today's review of the COVID-19 Vaccination program, it was brought to the notice of the Govt. that so far 49 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) reported in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Also, it was reported that a Healthcare Worker expired and another case wherein, a Dentist was hospitalized under critical condition. These incidents impacted the Vaccination program."

It further reads, "Keeping above in mind, it was felt that a senior officer in the cadre of Secretary with vast experience in healthcare management should be posted to coordinate to monitor the overall COVID-19 vaccination program and implementation of various activities related to this program which also involves coordination with all the line departments in the State. Hence it was decided to create an ex-cadre Secretary post in the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare. It is hereby decided to post Sri. Muddada Ravichandra, IAS (RR:1996), as Secretary (COVID-19 Management) to the Government, Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department keeping public health and officer's vast experience in healthcare management in mind."

READ | Andhra Govt Writes To Centre, Says 'can't Vaccinate Frontline Workers Amid Elections'

Andhra Govt says 'can't Vaccinate Frontline Workers Amid Elections'

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government had written to the center 'seeking guidance' on the road ahead to achieve the twin objectives of COVID-19 vaccination and smooth conduct of elections. The Andhra Pradesh government further said that it cannot vaccinate the frontline workers because of the scheduled gram panchayat elections. While stating that the same frontline workers would be deployed to different polling stations in multiple locations, state Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that this issue is more acute in the case of police personnel, who are only 73,188 in number but have to be deployed to 1.35 lakh polling stations. "Each police personnel would have to be deployed to 3 polling stations on an average on rotation, by moving them from one location to another, as some of them would also be on other duties," he added.

READ | ‘Next-gen’ COVID-19 Vaccines May Be Needed To Tackle Emerging Variants, Say Scientists

READ | Novavax Vaccine Seems Effective Against COVID-19 In UK Study