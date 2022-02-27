Andhra Pradesh Govt Clarifies On Removal Of Tricolour From Guntur's Jinnah Tower

After reports of Tricolour being removed from Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur went viral, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a clarification. The state government said that the National Flag was removed to replace a flag pole. Currently, the flag waves at 40 ft. The improvised height of the pole would wave the National Flag at 60 feet.

"Jinnah Tower, Guntur: The National Flag waving at 40 ft was removed to replace with a new flag pole of 60fts. In between the restoration work, the flag was removed as the pole had to be replaced," Andra Pradesh government's fact check handle tweeted.

It added, "Some Media outlets started propagating the flag was removed and added political flavor as they pleased. We would humbly ask the media channels to take down the false story. We should all be responsible while reporting sensitive stories in the public interest."

Jinnah Tower, Guntur: The National Flag waving at 40 ft was removed to replace with a new flag pole of 60fts. In between the restoration work, the flag was removed as the pole had to be replaced. 1/3



Attached Press Note from Guntur Administration pic.twitter.com/L1t9K2wX26 — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) February 23, 2022

About Jinnah Tower controversy

Jinnah Tower has been in news since Republic Day. On January 26, Republic had reported and debated how a group of activists were stopped from unfurling the national flag on Jinnah Tower, which had sparked massive public outrage.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for preventing Indians from hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao remarked that while the Indian flag was being hoisted in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the first time since Independence, the YSRCP government was not allowing the unfurling of the Tricolour on a tower named after the country's divider.

As per reports, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

After Republic TV's coverage, the state government decided to decorate the tower with tricolour and Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita unfurled the National Flag.