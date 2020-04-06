Andhra Pradesh Govt Directs Stringent Guidelines For Handling Red Zones

The Centre has declared seven districts in Andhra Pradesh as COVID-19 red zones. These include Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Two Coronavirus deaths were reported in the state on Monday, taking the tally due to the disease to three. Overall, the number of cases on Andhra Pradesh has risen to at least 266.

Handling of red zones

With an aim to flatten the curve, proper sanitation of areas and precautionary measures are being undertaken by the state government each time a positive case or a suspected case is reported. Here are the guidelines for handling red zones:

The area where the positive case is reported from is treated as the containment (5km radius) zone.

Residents within the containment zone aren't allowed to step out even during the relaxation period ( 6 am to 11 am). All essentials are delivered to their respective doorsteps by volunteers.

A buffer or red zone is established within a 3km radius from the containment zone.

100 per cent quarantine declared in the containment zone.

Hypo Sodium Chloride solution is sprayed both in the containment as well as the buffer zone.

Besides these, super sanitation i.e bush cutting, garbage disposal, cleaning of drains, fogging, spraying of bleaching and lime mixture, is also undertaken.

Eight-day sanitisation procedure

The authorities are following a strict eight-day procedure to completely sanitise the area in question. Here's the day-wise procedural specifications to be followed:

Day 1: Driday and spraying of malathion in drains, fogging, bailing out water from the pits, coconuts, water coolers, drums, tyres etc.

Day 2: Cleaning of OHSR tanks, schools, anganwadi tanks and chlorination of drinking water supply chain.

Day 3: De-silting of drains, filling of pits and unused wells and measures to combat mosquitoes.

Day 4: Cleaning of roads, cutting of bushes, taking care of drain leakages, sanitation of all vendor outlets and the respective furniture/equipment used.

Day 5: Repair of hand pumps, curtailing of practices of washing clothes at public taps, ensuring conservation of water by fixing permanent head to private and public taps.

Day 6: Observation of driday and creating awareness regarding hygiene practices.

Day 7: Rescuing all animals within the zone and rehabilitating them beyond the 3km radius already put in place.

Day 8: Removal of silt and transportation of the same to a safe location after spraying a mixture of the bleaching solution and lime on the silt.

Day 9: Transportation of the waste collected each day from the households to the solid wealth processing centre for processing.

Depending on the progress, the authorities are free to repeat any of the above-mentioned processes again.

Special teams look after the containment zones

Here's how 2 special teams are taking care of the residents who aren't allowed to step out:

After establishing the buffer zone, authorities stick a QR code outside each residence in the buffer zone for daily attendance. A medical team headed by the MPDO is responsible for monitoring each household, maintaining a systematic attendance register apart from enquiring about the health and wellbeing of each of the residents to trace more possible COVID-19 positive cases.

A super sanitation team headed by the Panchayati secretary is responsible for the day-to-day sanitation of the zone until the zone ceases to exist.

