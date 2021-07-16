Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Guidelines For Bakrid Festival, No Prayers Allowed At Eidgahs

Amid rising cases of COVID and a seemingly inevitable third wave, the Andra Pradesh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines to be implemented during Eid

Deepan Chattopadhyay
Andhra Pradesh

PTI


Amid rising cases of COVID and a seemingly inevitable third wave, the Andra Pradesh government on Friday issued fresh guidelines to be implemented during the Eid-ul-Azha (Bakriid) Eid prayers. The holy Islamic festival is to be commemorated on the 20 and 21 July, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

AP govt issues guidelines for Eid

Issuing fresh guidelines, the YSRCP-led Andhra government stated that prayers shall not be executed in Eidgahs or at open places to curb a large congregation. According to the guidelines, prayers shall only be performed in Masajids (Mosques) maintaining all COVID all containment protocols with 50% occupancy and social distancing. The govt has also categorically stated that wearing face masks was mandatory while performing prayers and that no one would be allowed inside the mosques without a mask. Meanwhile, the government has directed devotees to carry their mats to the Masajids while the Imans and Khateebs have been asked to cut short the Eid 'Khutbah' (sermons). 

Govt asks devotees to avoid gathering

Further, the Andhra Pradesh govt advised people to avoid public gatherings by avoiding meeting relatives, Eid-Milap programs, handshaking (Musafa), hugging with each other, etc. Ailing individuals with cough, cold, fever, diabetes, high BP, and other coronary heart ailments have been requested to remain indoors and perform their Eid prayers at home. Children and senior citizens have also been advised not to step out of their houses.

The state government, on the other hand, has asked all the Masjid management authorities to keep a sufficient number of sanitisers at the entry point and before the entry/exit to the mosque, hands shall be also cleaned with sanitisers or soaps.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday had reported 2,526 fresh cases of COVID while a total of 2,933 recoveries and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. The government has maintained that there are 25,526 active cases in the state taking the accumulative toll to 19,32,105. 

