Ahead Of Civic Polls, AP Govt Launches App To Check Malpractices During Campaigning

Andhra Pradesh government has launched a mobile application to prevent corrupt practices in the run-up to the local body polls. The app, called 'Nigha', was launched by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

A bid to check wrong practices during campaign

The application, called 'Nigha', helps any person lodge a complaint about the wrong practices by anyone during the campaign for the upcoming polls. The complaints can range from distribution of money, gifts, liquor, distribution of money, gifts or liquor; to continuation of the campaign even after permitted time, sticking campaign material on houses without permission of the owner, using mikes beyond a permissible audio limit, or inflammatory speeches.

The complaint can be registered without sharing personal details and the identity would be kept secret.

AP local body elections from Mar 21

The State election commission released the notification for the polls on Saturday. It stated that the election for MPTC and ZPTC will be held on March 21. The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 24.

The counting of votes and declaration of results will be on March 27, whereas the Gram Panchayats (I) elections will be held on March 27 and for Gram Panchayats (II) will be held on March 29.

Earlier the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had asked the Election Commission to not include village volunteers in the election process since, TDP alleged, that 90% of village volunteers are YSRCP workers and thus they are mere volunteers but not government employees. The party believed that ff they are used in the process, they will influence the voting.

