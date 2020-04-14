Andhra Pradesh Govt Mulls Setting Up 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, the Andhra Pradesh government is mulling to set up 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars to ensure the delivery of essential products in villages and towns across the state. According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a discussion with the government officials and asked them to identify the spots where the Bazaars could be set up.

Reportedly, the chief minister has also asked the officials to strengthen the cold storage and processing networks in the agriculture sector in order to support the setting up of the Bazaars. In a press release by the CMO, the Chief Minister has stated that "Amidst the pandemic, markets and the Rythu bazaars have been decentralized and those locations can also be used as Janata Bazaars." Apart from this, CM Reddy has also instructed the officials to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farm produce in the state.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 700 decentralised procurement centres across the state to help the farmers amid the nationwide lockdown.

CM Reddy assures support to PM Modi

On Saturday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assured his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the decision of the extension of lockdown. As the Coronavirus cases soared across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the states' Chief Ministers to discuss the situation and get their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended.

Following the meeting, Telangana, Maharashtra and West Bengal became the latest states to extend the lockdown period, after similar moves by Odisha and Punjab earlier this week.

The Coronavirus crisis

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 9,352 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 8,048 active cases. While 324 deaths have been reported overall, around 780 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Delhi.

(With ANI Inputs)