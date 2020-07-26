COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh Govt Hospital Nurses Protest Against Lack Of Basic Amenities

As Andhra Pradesh grapples with Coronavirus, nurses of a government hospital in Tenali city staged a protest against the unavailability of basic amenities on Saturday. The nursing staff refused to perform their duties alleging that the district hospital lacks basic facility.

"The government is not providing the basic facilities while we are risking our lives during COVID-19. We are taking samples for coronavirus patients without PPE kits or even masks," Amritha, a nurse at the hospital said.

Despite several appeals, the officials have not attended to their requests which forced them to demonstrate.

TDP leaders stage protest

On Friday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres protested against the Andhra Pradesh government's failure in handling the Coronavirus situation in the state. The agitators alleged that the COVID-19 isolation facilities opened by the government are lacking proper facilities. While holding digital placards and following the Coronavirus norms the agitators demanded the YSRCP government to give up its 'negligent' attitude and urged it to help the people.

The leaders observed these protests at their respective residences in all 25 parliamentary constituencies of the state consisting of 175 Assembly segments.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president K Kala Venkatrao alleged that COVID-19 treatment was not in the state government's priority list. He said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased in a short span of time and many people have lost their lives.

"It is disturbing to see that Andhra Pradesh crossed 50,000 cases in such a short span. Tests are being delayed which is leading to further and faster spread of the disease," Venkatrao said during the protest.

An awareness drive was also launched on social media against the government's 'failures' to provide timely and adequate medical care to coronavirus patients.

Among the several demands made by TDP sufficient supply of required oxygen and medicines to the patients at government-run COVID isolation treatment centres, resolving the issue of shortage in doctors and medical staff, proper ambulance service to the needy, adequate and edible food supply at the quarantine centre, quality of drinking water and proper sanitation facility.

