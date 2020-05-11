Andhra Pradesh Govt Prepares To Receive Foreign Returnees, First Batch To Land On Monday

As Indian citizens stranded in various parts of the world fly back home under Union Government's 'Vande Bharat Mission', Andhra Pradesh Government has geared up to take care of the foreign returnees by keeping all the screening and medical facilities in place. The first batch of people, including those from the US, is expected to land in the state on Monday, May 11. Upon reaching the airport, the foreign returnees will be sent to dedicated quarantine centers.

During a review meeting on Sunday, a Health Department said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to arrange a special transport facility to escort them to the quarantine center. These arrangements have been made at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada airports, and the state will look after all the expenses.

Andhra Pradesh relaxes lockdown

Easing the COVID-induced lockdown in its third phase as per the Centre’s guidelines, CM Reddy allowed shops to reopen in permitted areas between 10 am and 7 pm. He also called on officials to discuss the health protocol to be followed in the state to ensure public safety, especially during interstate transportation, after the lockdown is lifted.

As per reports, the Andhra Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to focus on control measures at 11 check-posts at the state border. He also asked them to develop standard operational guidelines to be implemented during transportation.

Upon entering the State, all returnees, including those from abroad, will be constantly screened and tracked through an App until they reach their destination. In addition to this, their details will be shared with local health workers, village volunteers to keep a check on their health conditions. Also, these returnees will be undergoing tests and put under home isolation for a certain period.

(With ANI inputs; Image Credits - PTI file photo)