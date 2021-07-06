Andhra Pradesh Govt Relaxes Lockdown Restrictions, Allows Theatres To Operate From July 8

Amid the ongoing pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has eased some restrictions and announced certain relaxations in the COVID guidelines of the state. Coming in as good news for the people of the state, the government has permitted cinema halls to re-open from July 8 with 50 per cent capacity. According to the orders, the theatres can operate shows between 6 am to 9 pm following COVID-19 safety practices, including compulsory face-mask, hand sanitization, and social distancing inside cinema halls.

Re-opening of Cinema Halls

The official Twitter handle of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office shared a picture while informing about the new orders. The tweet in Telegu roughly translated in English read, “From the 8th of this month, curfew will be relaxed in all the districts except the two Godavari districts till 10 pm, said CM Reddy In a review of COVID control, the CM said theaters, restaurants, and gyms should follow COVID protocols.”

In another tweet, the CMO office wrote, “The CM directed the officers to give priority to teachers in vaccination and complete the vaccination of government employees by departments as per the priorities. Sanctions will continue in both the Godavari districts till the positivity rate falls below 5.” The state government has permitted theatres, restaurants, gyms, and function halls to operate while following all protocols. These places will have to maintain a mandatory gap of two seats. Last month, the Telangana government had removed all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, paving the way for theatres to re-open. However, theatre owners are yet to re-open cinema halls.

COVID-19 cases tally in Andhra Pradesh

Currently, there are 1902128 confirmed cases in the state with 33964 active cases and 1855294 discharged from the hospital. Apart from this, 22435809 total samples have been taken in the last 24 hours out of which 20530786 have tested negative.

IMAGE: ANI/Twitter/PTI