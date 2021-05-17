Andhra Pradesh Govt Sanctions Rs.15,000 For Last Rites Of People Succumbing To COVID-19

The Andhra Pradesh government sanctioned Rs.15,000 towards the funeral charges for the death of every novel coronavirus patient amid the COVID-19 surge. This was revealed in an order issued by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department on May 16. The District Collectors have been empowered to meet this expenditure from the funds allocated for combating COVID-19 for the fiscal year 2021-22. They will receive the requisite funds from the Health and Family Welfare Commissioner.

At present, there are 2,07,467 active novel coronavirus cases in the state while 11,94,582 patients have recovered and 9271 fatalities have been recorded. A total of 54,87,798 persons have been inoculated in AP till now whereas 21,76,738 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. While a partial lockdown has been imposed in Andhra Pradesh till May 18, more curbs are likely to be imposed. In view of the state recording a test positivity rate of more than 20% since the advent of the second wave, speculation is rife that the state government might opt for a total lockdown.

Here are the COVID-19 curbs in AP: