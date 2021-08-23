Andhra Pradesh Govt Sets Up A Helpdesk To Help Citizens Stranded In Afghanistan

With an aim to help stranded Indians from the state in Afghanistan, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a helpdesk on Saturday. Informing about the decision, Special Commissioner of Labour, G Rekha Rani said that the state government has taken the decision for rescuing the people from Andhra Pradesh stuck in the Taliban-captured country.

Andhra Pradesh Govt launches helpdesk

With the motive of supporting the workers and their family members stranded in Afghanistan, the Andhra Pradesh Government through its help desk has launched certain helpline numbers which will help them in contacting the concerned authorities. As per the directives issued by officials, the numbers are - 0866-2436314, 7780339884, 9492555089, and 8977925653.

She said that the workers, as well as their relatives, can directly call on the given numbers and provide information regarding their whereabouts. Furthermore, they may also utilise the provided facilities for coming back to the native places.

Earlier, several helpline numbers were been shared by the state governments for helping the people stranded in Afghanistan. States such as Karnataka and Uttarakhand have launched their helpline numbers.

Also, the Ministry of External Affair (MEA) have set a special cell for coordinating repatriation and other requests coming from Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced the helpline numbers and the email address as provided by the Ministry.

We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately, if not done so already.

Contact details ⬇️ https://t.co/82ytF53WKK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 19, 2021

India's evacuation operations in Afghanistan

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 14, several countries including India have been carrying out the evacuation process at Kabul airport for bringing back their citizens as well as officials. These operations have been intricately coordinated between the Indian Government and the Indian Air Force (IAF) in tandem with the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan and Qatar given the sensitive and volatile situation in the war-torn nation. On Saturday, India brought back around 80 Indian civilians from Kabul in an IAF aircraft. Before that, around 200 people were already evacuated including the Ambassador and many other officials of the Embassy. Till now, more than 600 Indians are brought back home.

