Andhra Pradesh Govt Sets Up Commission To Inquire Into Twin Stampedes At Naidu's Rally

Days after twin stampedes were reported in Kandukur and Guntur during TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s rally, the Andhra Pradesh government late on Saturday night constituted a one-man commission of Inquiry to probe into the circumstances that led to two incidents of the stampede in which 11 persons were killed in recent days.

The committee will be headed by the retired Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice B Seshasayana Reddy who is mandated to submit its report in one month.

Through the G.O. Ms. No. 7, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy appointed a Commission of Inquiry to probe into the stampedes that took place on December 28, 2022, at Kandukur and January 1, 2023, in Guntur. The Commission would be headed by B. Seshasayana Reddy.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy maintained that “the government is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a Commission of Inquiry for the purpose of making an inquiry into the definite matter of public importance.”

The Commission of Inquiry has also been asked to recommend if any institutional mechanisms and safeguards need to be put in place in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards so as to prevent the occurrence of such grave incidents in the future. Notably, the commission will complete its inquiry and submit its report to the State government within one month from the date of assumption of charge.

The Commission of Inquiry shall have the following Terms of Reference for Inquiry:

Circumstances leading to the stampedes and the persons responsible there for

Whether there were any shortcomings in the arrangements made and any violations in the permissions granted and if so persons responsible therefor

Recommendations with regard to institutional mechanisms and safeguards to be in place in addition to the existing institutional mechanisms and safeguards so as to prevent the occurrence of such grave incidents in future.

Twin stampedes

Eight persons were killed in a stampede at Kandukuru town in SPS Nellore district on December 28, 2022, during a political meeting of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

On January 1, three persons were killed in a stampede at a free gift distribution programme, wherein the tragedy occurred some time after former chief minister Naidu had left the venue.