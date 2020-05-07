Andhra Pradesh Govt To Bear Travel Expenses Of Migrant Workers Stranded In The State

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has decided to bear the travel expenses of all the migrant workers who have been accommodated in relief centres set up across the state. These migrant workers have been stranded in the state because of the lockdown and wish to return to native places.

As per reports, CM Reddy has also directed the officers to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 to all these migrants who belong to Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. The reports further add that the state government is willing to pay for the return of migrants to Andhra Pradesh who are started in other states.

Special aid to migrants settled in AP

Further expressing concern over the economic situation of daily wage migrant labourers who are unable to earn a living due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the CM Reddy assured that the state is determined to help those stranded in Andhra as well as in other states.

While speaking to the media, Special Chief Secretary to YS Jagan Reddy, PV Ramesh said, "CM of Andhra has made a radical decision today with regards to the migrant labourers who are in Andhra Pradesh, from other states, and those who are from Andhra Pradesh and are staying in other States. He has decided that those migrants who have come here have already been housed in centres and they are being fed."

Ramesh added that if the migrants wish to return to their native states, the Andhra Pradesh Government would bear their train fare, provide them meals during the journey and financial aid of Rs 500 each. In addition, the state would also provide them with medicines in case they are sick. This is to ensure that every migrant returns safely to their homes without any inconvenience, he further added.

"Similarly, CM has decided to facilitate the return of migrants who have gone to other States. He has instructed the officials to coordinate with various State Governments and ensure their safe return," added Ramesh.

(With inputs from ANI; Image Credits - PTI)