Andhra Pradesh Govt To Make Rs 10 Lakh Fixed Deposit For Children Orphaned Due To COVID-19

After Chhattisgarh and Delhi, the government of Andhra Pradesh on Monday has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed his officials to work towards creating a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh for every child who lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection.

"The fight against the second wave of covid 19 pandemic has left many children unsafe and vulnerable, especially the kids who lost their parents due to the deadly virus. Understanding that the future of these kids are at risk, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision to work on creating the security of a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakhs for each and every orphan child," as per state government's statement.

Reddy further instructed the officials to carve out a financial package with the banks and that this amount will be under a fixed deposit until the child turns 25. The CM also asked the officials to work on providing the best interest amount that the child/guardian can receive every month and demanded officials to get back with an action plan.

Chhattisgarh & Delhi govt's Financial aid

Earlier this week Chhattisgarh government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID.

Andhra Pradesh Extends Curfew Till May End

The Andhra Pradesh government declared on Monday (May 17), that the curfew will be extended until the end of May. In order to combat the spread of coronavirus, the state government has instituted a half-day curfew across the state since May 5. With Section 144 in effect, stores and businesses are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm. All shops and commercial businesses are prohibited from operating after 12 pm, except emergency services.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 2,969 new COVID cases with 21,101 recoveries and 101 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 2,10,436 with 12,15,683 total recoveries and 9,372 deaths. Around 21.74 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID vaccine whereas 31.59 lakh people have received the first dose.

