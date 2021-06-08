Andhra Pradesh Govt To Vaccinate All Mothers With Children Under 5 Years Old

In the light of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, June 7, decided that all women with children under the age of five years will be vaccinated as a preventative measure, said State Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said during a COVID review conference that if children become ill with Coronavirus, their mothers should also stay in hospitals. He noted, "So the state government has decided to inoculate mothers with kids under the age of 5 years. There are almost 20 lakh such mothers, they will be inoculated along with those aged 45 plus years."

Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate mothers having children below 5

Following the CM's COVID review meeting, Singhal told the media that the state government has formed a committee to take preventive measures against the third wave of COVID-19. If there are more pediatric cases in the third wave, the Chief Minister instructed that action be conducted based on the committee's report so that ICU beds, pediatric beds, ventilators, medicines for kids and kids, masks, and other necessities to treat kids and they are taken care of well in advance.

Pediatric wards should be established in all hospitals, steps for treating children in primary health centres (PHCs) and local area hospitals should be undertaken, and paediatricians should be recruited as needed, said CM Reddy.

Singhal stated, "More than 600 private hospitals have been permitted to treat COVID-19. Keeping the third wave in mind, chances of treatment of pediatric cases, special pediatric wards, and other basic infrastructure in those private hospitals should be considered." According to him, the Chief Minister has ordered the construction of three pediatric multi-speciality hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada or Guntur, and Tirupati. He claims that at least 55% of the state's population is vaccinated, including persons aged 45 and up, health care employees, and front-line workers. One dose is given to 57,07,706 men and 25,80, 432 women.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

This comes after a Task Force of medical professionals, specializing in pediatric care, predicted that Andhra Pradesh might experience a whopping 18 lakh cases in the third COVID wave, affecting at least 4.50 lakh youngsters. The Task Force did emphasize, however, that the timing of the third wave would be unclear due to the unpredictable nature of the Coronavirus.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI