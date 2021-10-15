Andhra Pradesh Hands Over Krishna River Projects To KRMB; Requests Steps On Jurala Project

On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh government circulated an order handing over four projects, on river Krishna that fell under the jurisdiction of the state, to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) in assent with the Gazette Notification issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti in July this year. The AP government, however, added a supplement that the handing over of the projects be done "simultaneously only," intending that neighbouring Telangana too meets its similar commitment as per the Jal Sakti notice.

Moreover, AP Water Resource Secretary J Syamala Rao requested the KRMB Chairman to take necessary steps on the Jurala project also, under the Telangana jurisdiction, on the upstream of river Krishna that concerns water inflow into Srisailam reservoir. He appealed the KRMB take overall projects of both states, including the ongoing projects upon completion, that affect inflows into the common reservoirs and that pull water directly from them.

Ministry fixes GRMB, KRMB jurisdiction

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry on July 15 had issued a notification as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, fixing the jurisdictions of the Godavari River Management Board and the Krishna River Management Board. The announcement stated the KRMB would exert its control over the projects and its components like headworks (barrages, dams, reservoirs, regulating structures), part of the canal network, and transmission lines on the Krishna river.

"While the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shall be responsible for managing natural calamities, the KRMB shall advise the two state governments on the management of disaster or drought or flood in the river Krishna, particularly in reference to the release of water for the management and mitigation of the natural calamities," the Union government notification said.

The notification formally became official on Thursday. The AP government, however, agreed to immediately hand over only the Srisailam project spillway and river sluices, Pothireddypadu head regulator, and Srisailam Right Main Canal, Handri-Neeva Lift Irrigation Scheme, and the Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme to the KRMB. It also agreed to transfer the posts sanctioned in various cadres and respective field offices under these four projects to the central body.

(With inputs from PTI)

