Woman Delivers Baby On Road Outside Tirupati Hospital; Officials Refute Denial Of Entry

A pregnant woman delivered baby on the road at a hospital premises after the Tirupati Government Maternity Hospital allegedly refused to admit her on Tuesday. The incident was reported in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. A paramedic present at the spot helped her to deliver the baby. The victim was allegedly denied admission after there was no attender to accompany her. However, she was finally taken into the hospital.

Following the episode, in a later statement, the hospital authorities have denied the allegations and have said that the pregnant woman had never consulted any doctors and didn't know she was pregnant in the first place.

Pregnant woman delivers baby outside hospital

In a video that later surfaced on social media, the woman was heard screaming in pain. She was covered with a blue cloth while around five to six people were helping the woman deliver the baby. Then a man slowly pulled out the new born baby and clamped and cut the umbical cord. After the delivery, the woman and her newly born child were then taken to the hospital.

As per reports immediately after the delivery, the Tirupati district health in-charge said that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and that strict action will be taken against those are responsible. He reportedly added that a pregnant woman cannot be denied admission, even if she comes to the hospital without an attendant.

'She didn't know she was pregnant': Tirupati DM

However, the Collector and District Magistrate of Tirupati later said that the pregnant lady was not stable and did not even know that she was pregnant. In an official statement, the Collector and District Magistrate of Tirupati said, "After detailed enquiry of the patient, she belongs to Bilaspur, and her mental condition also not stable according her statement and she was dropped in the S.V.Medical College Campus by two unknown persons stating that food will be available in the campus for free of cost. She was roaming in and around of the campus like stranger and no one noticed that she was pregnant."

"Due to her mental condition she also didn’t know she was pregnant and didn't even step into the hospital for checkup and treatment. Further, the Superintendent has reported that the hospital never refused any patient without attendant who requires treatment. The staff of their hospital takes responsibility of the unknown patients and patients without attendants. After the treatment the hospital staff will intimate the ICDS or the patient's attendants to take care of the patient and finally reported that there is no negligence on the part of the Hospital Staff," the statement added.