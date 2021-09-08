Andhra Pradesh: Hyderabad-based Company Producing AC Helmets For Industrial Workers

A Hyderabad-based company, Jarsh Saftey, is producing helmets with built-in air conditioners in order to improve the working conditions of industrial workers. The concept for the unique project struck Kaustabh Kaundinya's mind when he and his co-founders of Jarsh Innovation were on a bike ride one summer.

During a statement, co-founder and CEO of the company, Kaustabh Kaundinya said:

"Ours is a 4-year-old company. This idea came when we were travelling on bikes. We faced a lot of problems due to heat issues. We researched about the product online but couldn't find any. That is when we decided to develop a cooling mechanism inside a helmet."

The AC helmets are available in four different variants, according to the CEO, who went on to explain more about the different types of helmets created by the company. "All of them works on the same principle but focused on different customers within the industry," he stated.

"The first helmet is model E with a battery life of two hours for engineers who have to wear helmets for a short while. The second Model S is designed for skilled and semi-skilled technicians and comes with an external battery that runs for 10 hours. The third helmet is designed especially for welders with air conditioning inside it. We have a fourth one which is used by heavy machine users like JCB. In fact, we are partnered with JCB for the sale of the product," explained Kaundinya.

Supply of AC helmets

The CEO further said that his company would soon be supplying the helmets to South Western Railways and that he is excited to expand his business in the Middle East. Anand Kumar, the company's other Co-Founder, informed that helmets have a fan in the cooling system that suctions air from the environment and pushes it into the cooling system at the front of the helmets.

"Cooling system drops the air temperature and send into the helmet through a specially designed channel called Air distribution system. It is a four-way vent flow. One towards the face, two towards ears, and at the back," Kumar stated.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company had some financial difficulties, but now that economic activity has resumed, it is gradually getting back on track.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI