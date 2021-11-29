Andhra Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Four Districts Amid Heavy Rains

As a low-pressure area emerged in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday, heavy rains continued to pour across Andhra Pradesh's coastal areas. Other portions of the state, such as the Nellore and Chittoor districts, were also struck hard by the rain, with some locations receiving more than 200mm of rain since yesterday morning, according to data from the Andhra Pradesh State Development and Planning Society.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in the Andhra Pradesh districts of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh, according to IMD. Fishermen have also been advised not to go out into the sea by the IMD.

Meanwhile, torrential rains pelted various portions of the Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti, and Chittor districts on Monday morning. On Friday, the state government announced that 44 people had died due to flooding triggered by the state's unprecedented rain.

Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains lash many parts of Nellore district. IMD has issued 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in four districts of the State pic.twitter.com/1zOz6B9Y6j — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021

Andhra Rains: orange alert issued for 4 districts

According to real-time data, Chillakur in the Nellore district received 210.25 mm of rain from Sunday evening to 6 am. Monday, followed by 182.25 mm in Atmakur. Since Sunday evening, other parts of the Nellore and Chittoor districts have received rainfall ranging from 54.5mm to 149.5mm, said reports. However, there have been no additional reports of deaths as a result of the rain.

Rains were expected to persist in the region for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amravati. The downpour that began on Friday night has caused several streams in Nellore's Atakur, Anantasagar, Marripadu, Kejarlah, and Sangam blocks to overflow.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts mild to moderate widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe and Lakshadweep on Monday said reports. The meteorological department predicts scattered to widespread rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema over the next two days.

"A Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea around November 30, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

As many as 44 people have died and 16 are still missing in Andhra Pradesh as a result of floods caused by the state's unprecedented monsoon, officials announced on Saturday. Due to torrential rains, tanks rose to the brim and overflowed, inundating villages downstream, the state administration has put district authorities on high alert.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/Twitter