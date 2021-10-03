Andhra Pradesh: Kanaka Durga Temple To Limit Visits To 10,000 Per Day As COVID Precaution

Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, temple authorities of the Kanaka Durga temple in Andhra Pradesh have decided to allow only 10,000 devotees per day during the nine-day festival starting October 7 and concluding on October 15.

Addressing the media, D Bhramaramba, executive officer of the Kanakadurga Malleswara Swami Devasthanam, and Pyla Somi Naidu, chairman of the Temple Trust Board said, "Only 10,000 devotees will be allowed per day on a time slot basis in the wake of the COVID (pandemic), like in the previous year. four thousand among them will have free 'darshan'."

Earlier in the month of September, a similar kind of announcement was made by the Andhra Pradesh Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao. Rao had said that the number of devotees has been restricted to 10,000, of which 4,000 would be provided free visits, and 3,000 people may avail the Rs 100 and Rs 300 tickets. During this time, he also directed the temple authorities to apprise devotees about the COVID-19 guidelines along with ticket sales and vehicle parking. The permissions will be thereby given online on the temple's official website.

COVID-19 regulations at the Kanaka Durga Temple

The Kanaka Durga Temple, situated on the Indrakeeladri hill, will impose strict COVID-19 restrictions and protocol. The authorities have also made arrangements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It will include 300 shower bath facilities, 150 additional sanitary workers along with existing 160 staff members, 20 additional CCTV cameras, among other things.

Also, certain restrictions have been put on activities like baths at the River Krishna, cultural programmes, and Nagara Utsavam. Furthermore, the queue lines will be sanitized thrice a day and the devotees will be allowed only after going through sanitization and thermal screening. Separate queues will also be made for maintaining social distancing.

Meanwhile, the Dasara celebrations will commence on October 7, and later on, the 10th day of Sharad Navratri, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 15th.

Similarly, several other states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala have also issued SOPs concerning the COVID situation ahead of the festive season. Along with that, certain restrictions have also been eased.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)