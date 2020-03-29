The Debate
Andhra Pradesh: Locals Defy Lockdown Even As Government Extends Vegetable Market Timings

General News

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government is increasing the open timings of the vegetable markets, people in the Srikalahasti have started defying lockdown rules

Andhra Pradesh

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government is increasing the open timings of the vegetable markets, people in the Srikalahasti town in the state have started defying lockdown rules by not maintaining social distancing. According to reports, several people have been gathering in groups at the market. 

Reportedly, people in Andhra Pradesh have urged the police and other administrations to tighten the security in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Earlier, the markets were allowed from 6 am to 9 am. However, on March 26, the government extended the timing from 6 am to 1 pm in the view of reducing mass gatherings of people. Further, the government has also done markings at the markets to maintain social distance. 

Currently, 19 positive cases of the novel Coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, while one person has been reported to have recovered. Meanwhile, as many as 235 people were detained by Amalapuram police on Thursday for entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana and violating the lockdown orders.

COVID-19 cases rise in India

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, 19 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. 

Read: Motilal Oswal donates 5 crore to PM CARES fund to help fight Coronavirus; PM Modi applauds

Read: Hyderabad police raids supermarkets selling essentials at a high price amid lockdown

The Coronavirus crisis

Presently, there are around 662,967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 30,851 people. Meanwhile, around 141,953 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Read: Andhra Pradesh police detains 235 people for violation of lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic

Read: ICC hails India's T20 World Cup hero-turned-policeman Joginder Sharma for COVID-19 fight

(With ANI Inputs)

