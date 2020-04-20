Andhra Pradesh: Locals Drag 28-yr Old's Body To Police Station; Allege Police Brutality

Tension gripped Sattenapalli town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday after a man died due to alleged police brutality. According to the family of the deceased, 28-year-old Md Ghouse stepped out early this morning to buy medicines. He was stopped near a checkpost by SI Ramesh Babu for violating the lockdown.

The family allege that the SI used a baton on Ghouse after which he collapsed while the police say that no physical force was used and that the deceased collapsed after questioning.

According to the police, Ghouse was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but by the time first aid was administered, he breathed his last. A case u/s IPC 174 has been registered for unnatural death and the SI has been suspended pending a magisterial inquiry. The police have also assured compensation to the family of the deceased.

Fuming at the death, scores of family members and relatives of Ghouse took to the streets demanding action against the police officer for the death. They staged a protest outside the local police station along with the body of the deceased, violating social distancing norms. Tension gripped the town before the police assured that action would be initiated if anyone is found guilty.

Biggest spike in positive cases in state

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh recorded the biggest single-day spike in COVID 19 cases till date on Monday. 75 positive cases and 3 deaths were reported between April 19 and 20. Total cases in the state now stands at 722. Of this, 610 are active cases, 92 people have recovered and 20 deaths have been reported.

Out of the 722 cases, 610 are active cases who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state. Kurnool has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state with 174 followed by Guntur at 149. Among the positive cases, a woman sub-inspector of police and 7 other frontline government staff of different departments contracted the virus in the temple town Srikalahasthi of Chittoor district.

Health Department authorities confirmed that community transmission of the virus has set in as over 40 such cases were detected in different districts so far. In Anantapuram district too, an assistant sub-inspector of police succumbed to coronavirus. Overall, the cumulative number of tests in the state has crossed 30,733 till date, of which 30,011 have turned negative.

