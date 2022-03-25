Andhra Pradesh logs 40 fresh COVID-19 cases

Amaravati, Mar 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh reported 40 fresh cases of COVID-19 but no virus-related deaths on Friday.

The latest bulletin said 55 infected persons also got cured in the state in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The cumulative cases touched 23,19,407, recoveries 23,04,248 and toll 14,730. The number of active cases stood at 429, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu and East Godavari districts registered 15 and 10 fresh cases, respectively, while Visakhapatnam reported seven. Five districts logged one case each while four reported zero. PTI DBV DBV HDA HDA

