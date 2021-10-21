Andhra Pradesh logs 523 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reported 523 COVID-19 new cases, taking the caseload to 20,61,810, while the death toll rose to 14,320 with three more deaths.

Chittoor district accounted for the highest number of fresh infections with 87 followed by Guntur with 78, a state government bulletin said, providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

With 608 people being cured, the total recoveries are at 20,41,924, leaving 5,566 active cases.

Only two districts-Prakasam (2) and Krishna (1) reported fresh deaths.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 1,074 active cases followed by Chittoor-945.

Over 44,000 samples were tested today and cumulatively over 2.91 crore samples have been tested. PTI GDK BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)