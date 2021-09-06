Andhra Pradesh Logs 739 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

A district in Andhra Pradesh reported zero new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the first time since March 22 after the second wave began, even as the state recorded 739 anew, the lowest daily count in close to five months.

Kurnool district did not report any fresh of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending 9 am today.

For Kurnool, the zero figure was reported on March 16 this year.

On March 22, West Godavari recorded zero Covid-19 cases but ever since the infection spread became virulent and reached new peaks.

The latest bulletin said 1,333 infected persons had recovered and 14 more succumbed in the state in a day.

The state’s Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,22,064 positives, 19,93,589 recoveries and 13,925 deaths.

The active cases decreased to 14,550, the bulletin added.

Chittoor district reported 166 and SPS Nellore 114 fresh cases in 24 hours, while the remaining 11 districts added less than 100 each.

In fact, Vizianagaram registered just two and Anantapuramu three new cases in a day.

Kurnool now has the lowest 81 active cases, followed by Anantapuramu with 85. Four districts have active cases in excess of 2,000 each.

In 24 hours, Chittoor and Prakasam reported four fresh fatalities each, Krishna and SPS Nellore two each and Anantapuramu and East Godavari one each.