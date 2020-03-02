Andhra Pradesh: Lorry Falls Into A Gorge; Four Dead, Eight Injured

In a tragic accident, four people, including the driver died and eight other sustained injuries on Sunday after a lorry fell into a gorge near Srirampuram Tanda of Veldurti Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. According to reports, there were 12 persons in the lorry at the time of the accident.

According to the Veldurti Police, on Sunday evening, some people from Bodilaveedu village went to Srirampuram Tanda to buy red chilli produce. While returning to the village, the lorry which was loaded with red chilli rolled down into the gorge. Further, injured persons and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital.

As per further reports, as soon as the incident was reported, Sub-Inspector of Veldurti Police Station Chenna Kesavulu immediately reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations.

Similar incident

Earlier last week, nineteen passengers were killed and 27 injured when a tile laden container lorry crossed into a wrong lane and rammed into the oncoming Ernakulam-bound Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on the Salem-Kochi highway at Avinashi, 40 km from Coimbatore. As per reports, out of the total passengers, two escaped unhurt. The incident took place around 4 in the morning.

According to the Kerala Transport Minister, A K Saseendran, the carelessness of the container lorry driver might have caused the mishap.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Source: ANI)