Andhra Pradesh Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao Details On State's Tourism Revival Plan

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking all possible measures to restore tourism activities in the state, particularly boating. So far, the state government has received 174 applications for private boats and permission for 60 boats have been sanctioned, State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed during a press conference on Tuesday.

Tourism to be restored

The minister also informed that tourism boats are already operational in Visakhapatnam, Dindi and Rajahmundry. Nine command control centres are set up and the status of boats, their licences, etc. are being monitored through these centres, he added. Except for Papi Kondalu area, boating activities will be restored soon, the minister said and added that new tourist boats will be introduced in new areas in PPP mode.

CM Reddy gives nod to buy Bangladeshi ship

Moreover, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has given nod to buy the Bangladeshi ship that had drifted to the shore of Visakhapatnam. The ship will be developed into a ship restaurant, the tourism minister said. In order to boost the tourism sector, the govt is further planning to get the seaplane facility at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The Tourism department is also trying to set up five-star and seven-star hotels at 13 places in the state.

During the COVID-19 pandemic period, the tourism department earned Rs 22.5 crore income with its three resorts and 37 buses, he said. The minister further informed that sports stadium and shopping complex have been built at Ongole town in Prakasam district. The stadium has been constructed for Rs 2.20 crore and the shopping complex has been constructed for Rs 1 crore, he informed. Minister along with his cabinet colleague from Prakasam district, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, will inaugurate the stadium.

Meanwhile, the construction of new stadiums at Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts will commence soon. Rao also said that YSR Sports School at Kadapa district has been selected as Centre of Excellence under 'Khel India' scheme of the central government and will get Rs 3 crore funds under the scheme.

Lastly, the minister said the sports ministry will be launching a new Youtube Channel named AP Youth Services to streamline all activities related to sports. All sports activities in the state will be uploaded onto that website.

(With ANI inputs) (Image- PTI)