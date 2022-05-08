In a heartbreaking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, a father had to carry the corpse of his two-year-old daughter on a motorbike for a distance of almost 150 kilometres. The grief of losing his child undoubtedly stayed with him every minute of the ride as he held her lifeless body, unable to cry, or express his sadness, travelling miles to his village, all because he could not avail of an ambulance; and this is the third time in recent months that such an incident has been witnessed in Andhra Pradesh.

In an ordeal that lasted for a good while, the deceased two-year-old's father was forced to carry her corpse on the 140 km journey home because the hospital ambulance wasn't available, and a private ambulance operator refused service.

This is the third time in recent months that, in Andhra Pradesh, hospital authorities have denied essential services at the time of a patient's demise.

On April 26, a father was compelled to take the corpse of his child on a bike from the Ruia hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The ambulance staff demanded an enormous sum of money from the father of the deceased. The father then took the corpse on his shoulders and covered a distance of about 190 km from the hospital.

On May 5, a similar incident was witnessed at Sangam hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. A father was forced to carry his son’s body to his village after the ambulance staff was not able to provide essential provisions to the family.

Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh lack basic services: TDP spokesperson

Following the heart-rending incidents, visuals of which found mention in both social and mainstream media, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Professor Jyotsana spoke to Republic and condemned the poor infrastructure of Andhra Pradesh’s government hospitals.

TDP spokesperson Prof. Jyotsana said, “Over the past three years, hospitals in Andhra Pradesh are lacking basic services. They have failed to provide essential provisions to people. The other day, one of the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh asked the patient's family for a hefty amount as a bribe to conduct a post-mortem. However, all these incidents have been informed to the authorities, but no stringent actions have been taken till now.”

“During the TDP regime in Andhra Pradesh, we had vehicles especially to take deceased to their homes with their family members. Those vehicles have completely vanished. We don’t see a single vehicle. We don’t know what happened to the infrastructure developed by TDP in the last five years. Now for three years, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh is just counting numbers. They have been boosting around to start new vehicles but fail to do so when a patient needs assistance,” the TDP spokesperson Prof. Jyotsana added.

“The home minister Mekathoti Sucharita and Vidadala Rajini show a callous attitude whenever we question the state’s health infrastructure,” she added.