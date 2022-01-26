Andhra Pradesh: NTR Memorial Trust Begins COVID Telemedicine Services Amid Omicron Surge

The NTR Memorial Trust informed that it has started its telemedicine services to COVID-19 patients, amid the rise of COVID cases owing to the Omicron variant. In the service, doctors give their assistance to the patients through video. The video link is being circulated to the thousands of COVID patients, who can access these services on a daily basis, according to a press release by NTR.

The NTR Trust, in collaboration with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is currently spreading these telemedicine services by sharing this zoom link. These services are provided by a team of 12 doctors, while medicines are brought to the doorsteps of patients in need, as the press release suggests. Doctors offer medications after listening to each patient's health concerns. Four of the 12 doctors, in the telemedicine service, are from the United States, while the remaining eight are from Andhra Pradesh.

The press release also stated that the NTR Trust has set up six rooms to manage the virtual hospital and provide telemedicine to COVID patients. The AP doctors are providing therapy under the supervision of the most senior US doctors. The NTR Trust has also begun providing free COVID services in villages.

CM Jagan Reddy directs officials to focus on vaccination amid COVID spike

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy directed officials to focus on scaling up vaccination in five districts - East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam - with the lowest second dose vaccination number. Reddy said vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years in Nellore and West Godavari has been 100% completed. He added that 90% of vaccination of children have been completed in five districts and 80% in four districts. He directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process in Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts.

COVID situation in Andhra Pradesh

The state health department announced on Wednesday that 13,618 new COVID cases were recorded in Andhra Pradesh on the last day. In the meanwhile, 8,687 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, while 9 people lost their lives. In the state, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to almost 22 lakh, with 1 lakh active cases.

