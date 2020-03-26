Andhra Pradesh Officials Draw Squares In Vegetable Markets To Ensure Social Distancing

In order to maintain social distancing, Andhra Pradesh administrative officials drew squares at vegetable markets in the state amid the growing concerns of coronavirus outbreak. This drastic measure has been taken to ensure people maintain a distance from each other while buying items in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As per the reports, the markings were made keeping a distance of two metres in a market at Bobbili town of the Vizianagaram district. People are ordered to stand inside the squares in a queue until their turn comes to buy vegetables.

Governor urges people to be vigilant

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday urged people to be more vigilant and stated the people and the government together can help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic. A release said, "Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan appealed to the people to be more vigilant in the fight against coronavirus. He said it is possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus with the joint partnership of the government and civil society."

Social Distaning

Meanwhile, authorities in Pune and Puducherry have taken stringent measures to ensure social distancing among shoppers. A small town in Pune district has set an example of how vegetables and fruits can be purchased without panicking and ensuring social distancing. Pune Police has made proper arrangements for people to buy vegetables and fruits and also practice social distancing from one other at the same time. The pictures and videos on social media showcase how shoppers standing inside marked circles to ensure a 1.5-meter distance while buying essential commodities.

On the other hand, similar scenes were also witnessed in Puducherry where people can be seen maintaining social distancing while queuing up outside a milk parlour. Puducherry authorities have taken strict measures in order to ensure that people who are out buying vegetables, groceries are maintaining social distance, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Pic Credits: ANI