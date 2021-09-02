Andhra Pradesh: One Held For Selling Country-made Guns; Weapons, Gunpowder Recovered

Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari Police on Wednesday arrested one person for selling country-made guns. The police conducted a raid and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. Further investigation was underway.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ravi Kiran said that the accused procured the guns from one Venkatesh Singh of Eluru.

DSP Kiran said, "We have arrested one person for selling country-made guns. He procured the guns from Venkatesh Singh of Eluru who made these guns at his house. We have also recovered 12 ready-to-use guns, six other guns, gun powder, 33 kilogram small iron shots in the raid."

He informed that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.

ED raids human hair exporters in West Godavari

In a separate case, the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 2.90 crore "unaccounted" cash, mobile phones and computers after it raided the offices of some human hair exporters in Andhra Pradesh.

According to ED officials, the searches were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the eight premises of the traders in the West Godavari district of the state were covered.

Officials said in a statement, "Twelve mobile phones, three laptops, one computer, handwritten dairies, 'kacha' (rough) account books and unaccounted cash of Rs 2.90 crore were seized."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)