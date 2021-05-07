Andhra Pradesh: People Flout COVID-19 Norms, Flock To Vaccine Centre Without Registration

At a time when adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is more important than ever, people of Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district flouted COVID norms and gathered in huge numbers at the vaccination centre without getting themselves registered for the inoculation drive.

In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, people rushed to the Guntur Urban Health Care centre to get their hands on the vaccine after the news of the vaccines' arrival was spread in the vicinity.

The gathering of people in large numbers, scrambling to get entry into the vaccination centre made it difficult for the health officials as well as the police to manage the large crowd. This unfortunate situation occurred as people were not aware of the due registration process to be followed to get the vaccine doses. The flouting of COVID-19 norms amid such a devastating second wave of COVID-19 makes the situation more worrisome.

Worsening COVID-19 situation

For the third day in a row, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, pushing the gross to 12,28,186. As many as 1,10,147 tests turned out 21,954 fresh positives in 24 hours, the latest bulletin said. Also, 10,141 patients had recovered while 72 more succumbed in a day. The overall recovery rate slid to 85.16 per cent while the mortality rate remained stable at 0.69 per cent. Over 25,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the state were on oxygen and ventilator support while about 1.25 lakh were in home isolation, as per government data.

As the country struggles to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with health infrastructure overwhelmed due to the dangerous surge of infections, single-day spike and death toll of COVID-19 infections touched a new high with 4,14,188 infections and 3,915 deaths. The single-day spike crossed the four lakh mark for the second consecutive day on Friday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 36,45,164 comprising 16.96 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.95 per cent.