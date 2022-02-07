Andhra Pradesh: PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh For Kin Of Victims Killed In Anantapur Accident

Passing his condolences to the victims of the Andhra Pradesh road accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of the deceased. 9 people were killed after a car in which they were travelling hit a lorry at Budagavi village of Anantapuram district on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Police has registered a case and further investigation is underway, informed Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station.

Prime Ministers' Office (PMO) statement on the accident:

Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuramu district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2022

Visuals from police inspecting the accident site:

Anantapur accident: What happened?

The accident took place at Katalapalli village of Vidapanakal block on Anantapur-Bellary highway. The group were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary in the morning.

"The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," said Venkata Swamy.

Reportedly, the truck was travelling at a high speed, when it lost control and rammed into the Toyota Innova car coming from the opposite direction.

Cases of tragic road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur

Earlier, in November 2021, One person had died and 19 others had sustained injuries after an overcrowded vehicle in which they were travelling overturned in the same district. Prior to this, Seven people, including five women, had lost lives in two separate road accidents in the district.

In September 2020, three persons triple riding on a motorbike were killed in a road accident reported in Anantapur district.

Andhra Pradesh road accidents

Earlier, in December a major bus accident in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh had left at least 9 people, including the driver. According to the police, the bus was carrying 47 passengers. The accident occurred with an APSRTC bus was travelling from Aswaraopet to Jangareddygudem at Jilleruvagu in Jangareddygudem Mandal in West Godavari district. The police and locals are have taken up rescue operations for the passengers who are stuck inside the bus.

The other 22 were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police had started carrying out search operation in the water body where the bus fell from the bridge.