Andhra Pradesh Police Arrests 3 From Malaysia Over Fake Loan App In Biggest Op Ever

Andhra Pradesh police has arrested three foreign nationals, all hailing from Malaysia, in a loan app fraud case from the Chennai Airport on Wednesday and brought them back to the state. The accused have been identified as Yong Lui Xing, Choo Kai Lun, and Thiagarajan Kasi and were booked under sections 306, 504, 509, 384, 386 r/w 34 IPC and Sec 67 of the IT Act. This is the first time that foreign nationals have been arrested in a loan app case.

Police said the accused were operating out of Malaysia and Vietnam with the help of agents in India. These agents provided the accused with multiple Indian savings and current accounts through which they operated from abroad. Backed by their accomplices, they targeted victims in eight other countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

The Andhra Police carried out the investigation based on a case of extortion and abetment to suicide filed by the kin of deceased at Kadiyam police station in Rajahmundry urban limits of East Godavari district. The victim took a loan of Rs 10,000 from a fake loan app and ended up paying many times the amount. He was threatened by the scammers, who posed as app agents, with morphed images which forced him to commit suicide on May 5.

As a part of the investigation, Andhra Police arrested an agent who was providing bank accounts with which they were making transactions of over Rs 1 crore every day. The police froze many such accounts during the investigation of such cases by police across the country. The police revealed the officers worked undercover as an agent with the accused for over 20 days and lured them to come over to India. When the three scammers reached Chennai, they were arrested by the police.

The police also revealed the modus operandi of the loan app scam under which the scammers created and ran loan apps and gaming apps from Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. They developed apps for gaming that promise high returns or free loans and target victims by providing them small loan amounts at lower interest rates but without any guarantee. After issuing the loans, the scammers then access the victims' contacts and images.

Accused made over Rs 50 crore per month

The access to the personal information of the victims made them vulnerable to threats of being defamed through morphed images and videos. The accused also used to threaten of posting the morphed visuals on social media as a way to extort money. While few pay their way out by accepting the demands of the agents, some die by suicide when pictures are posted on social media.

The police found the accused made transactions worth over Rs 1 crore per day using the apps and made around Rs 50 crore per month through these fake apps. This illegal money was then either converted into cryptocurrency or transferred abroad through hawala means or corporate accounts.

Police said these agents and the financial operators use social media platforms like Telegram, WeChat, or WhatsApp and this prevents the agents from fully knowing the identity of the main accused with whom they are transacting. In the following days, the police will produce the three accused before the magistrate and seek police custody for further investigation and interrogation.