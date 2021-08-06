Andhra Pradesh Police Stops Naidu-aide Devineni Umamaheswara Rao's Convoy; TDP Fumes

On Thursday, The Police of Andhra Pradesh abruptly halted the convoy of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on his way from Rajahmundry central jail to Vijayawada. Umamaheswara Rao, who was detained a few days ago following a commotion over illicit mining in the Kondapalli reserve forest, was granted bail.

When he was discharged from Rajahmundry Central Jail, he was escorted by a large number of TDP leaders and workers. However, Andhra Police halted his convoy and blocked the route at Bhimadole, West Godavari district.

TDP leaders and followers were enraged by the police intervention. This has resulted in a verbal confrontation with the police. After some time, the police gave them permission to continue their journey.

Rao intended to offer prayers at the Hanuman temple on the highway when he arrived in the Krishna district's Hanuman Junction. However, the police refused to let him leave the vehicle. Police gave the reason that it will cause traffic congestion during that time. The former minister left the location after a brief violent argument and went towards Vijayawada.

The TDP slammed the police's treatment of the party's leader as he was being released on bail.

The Incident Led to Rao's Jail

This incident started when the former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and 17 of his followers were detained and were sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention by a court in Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP leader was charged with criminal conspiracy and rioting. Violence erupted between YSRCP and TDP supporters in Gaddamanugu village when Umamaheswara Rao paid a surprise visit to the Kondapalli forest reserve region. The TDP leader alleged that YSRCP officials supported by Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad were illegally mining gravel.

According to a report, YSRCP supporters allegedly threw stones on his car as he returned from the Gaddamanugu area, claiming that the TDP leader was fabricating false charges. Around 1000 members on both sides converged in the village and began assaulting each other with sickles and stones, resulting in bloodshed.

TDP supporters are accused of assaulting a Dalit leader and causing damage to his home as a result of the violence. The former minister was taken to Nandiwada police station about 1 a.m., then the crowds were dispersed. The event resulted in the injuries of a few police officers and the destruction of a few vehicles.

Uma and his supporters were charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy, and obstructing public officials from doing their duties under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as relevant parts of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

