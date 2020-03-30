Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh Sets Up Mobile Hand Wash Facility For Slum Dwellers

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh authorities have reportedly started to provide a mobile hand-wash facility for slum dwellers. According to local media reports, officials in Nandyal town in Kurnool district have arranged the facility in slums to ensure that people living there get easy access to preventive measures. The preventive measure by the Amravati officials comes after the total number of cases reached 21 in the state, taking the total tally in the country to nearly 1,071.

The authorities came up with the novel idea as the slum dwellers lack access to water and sanitizers. As per reports, the officials fitted a water tanker to an open vehicle with four tap connections and four washbasins. Two soap dispensers were also reportedly installed to protect them from contracting the deadly virus.

As researchers around the world are still trying to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, prevention is the only cure for now. And to protect slum-dwellers the authorities are focusing on frequent hand-wash or using hand sanitizers. While speaking to the media outlet, the authorities said that the initiative would bring equality among people in terms of access to better health and sanitation facilities.

Death toll in India reaches 29

Meanwhile, people in Andhra Pradesh have urged the police and other administrations to tighten the security in order to avoid the spread of the virus. Earlier, the markets were allowed from 6 am to 9 am. However, on March 26, the government extended the timing from 6 am to 1 pm in the view of reducing mass gatherings of people. Further, the government has also done markings at the markets to maintain social distance.

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most cases in the country. Meanwhile, 29 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had put India under a national lockdown for 21 days. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

