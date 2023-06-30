Andhra Pradesh: Reactor Blast At Pharma Lab Injures 2 Employees

In a tragic incident on Friday, two people sustained severe injuries after a huge reactor blast took place in a private pharma lab in Anakapalli, Vishakhpatnam.

The reactor blast took place when several employees were working inside this pharmaceutical company. Two employees received over 90 percent burn injuries and have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Other employees panicked and rushed out of the spot.

SP Anakapalli said, "Today a reactor blast was reported in a private Pharma lab in Anakapalli. As soon as we received the information, fire tenders were moved to the spot immediately, and fire fighters are still working on bringing the situation under control. Two people received severe burning injuries, and they have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment."

A case will be registered, and further investigation will be carried out to know how the reactor blast took place and whether there was any negligence from the management.