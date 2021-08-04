Andhra Pradesh refuses mediation to resolve Krishna water conflict with Telangana

The Andhra Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 4, that the Krishna river water sharing dispute, which involves a legal battle between the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, required adjudication rather than mediation, as the SC had indicated previously.

After the Andhra Pradesh state government lawyer, G Umapathy, informed the Supreme Court that the Krishna river water dispute between AP and Telangana would require legal adjudication because mediation had failed. A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana, said, "We will list the case before another bench."

Andhra Pradesh refuses mediation

"State doesn't agree to mediation as suggested by the Supreme Court," Umapathy told a Supreme Court bench that included Justice Surya Kant and Chief Justice of India Ramana. The CJI stated, "We cannot force you (AP Government) if you don't want mediation. Let the matter be listed before another Bench." The Union of India's (UOI) Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta stated that the UOI has no problem hearing the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government.

On August 2, 2021, CJI Ramana recused himself from hearing the matter, stating that he is a dual citizen of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As a result, he stated that he did not wish to adjudicate the legal difficulties in the case. At the same time, on August 2, the CJI stated and requested that the parties engaged in the case settle the dispute through mediation, failing which the case will be sent to another bench.

On July 14, the Andhra Pradesh government filed a petition with the Supreme Court, stating that Telangana and its authorities had committed an "unjust act" by denying its people a "legitimate share" of drinking and irrigation water.

The petition stated that the State of Andhra Pradesh (AP) is compelled to approach the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution to protect the fundamental rights of its citizens, including the right to life, drinking/irrigation/water, as people's rights are being seriously harmed and infringed on due to unconstitutional, illegal, and unjustified actions. The petition copy also stated that certain Telangana government officials' illegal actions resulted in the deprivation of the people of Andhra Pradesh's legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation.

Krishna water sharing dispute

The AP government filed the petition because Telangana is refusing to follow decisions made by the Apex Council, which was established under the AP Reorganization Act, as well as the directions of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), which was established under the 2014 Act, and the Government of India. More importantly, Telangana was evidently in breach of a binding Award, known as the "Bachwat Award," issued on May 31, 1976, and the 2014 Act, which divided Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and AP, according to the petition filed by the AP government.

The petition, filed before the Supreme Court, mentioned, "This has caused immense hardship for people of State of Andhra Pradesh as availability of water has been seriously prejudiced by depletion in Srisailam Dam project as well as other projects such as the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and the Pulichintala Project."

AP-Telangana water dispute

In this regard, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh wrote to the Prime Minister on July 1 and 7, 2021, requesting his urgent assistance due to a significant threat to the right to life of tens of millions of Andhra Pradesh inhabitants, according to the petition copy.

In addition, on July 1 and 5, 2021, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh sent letters to the Ministry of Jal Shakti. Despite the Reorganization taking place in 2014 and the Apex Council was formed on time, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) Board's jurisdiction, which was supposed to be proclaimed under Section 87 of the 2014 Act, has yet to be notified. According to the plea filed before the Supreme Court, this has resulted in illegal activities on the part of the State of Telangana and its authorities, posing major constitutional difficulties.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI