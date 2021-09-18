Andhra Pradesh Registers 1,174 New Covid-19 Cases

Andhra Pradesh on Saturday added 1,174 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which now increased to 20,37,353.

The latest bulletin said 1,309 recoveries in 24 hours took the total recoveries up to 20,08,639. Nine more deaths pushed the gross up to 14,061, the bulletin added.

East Godavari district added 208 fresh cases, Prakasam 161, Chittoor 159, Krishna 140, Guntur 131 and SPS Nellore 122 in 24 hours.

West Godavari reported 80, Kadapa 69 and Visakhapatnam 55 while four other districts logged less than 20 new cases each.

Guntur had three fresh Covid-19 deaths, Chittoor two, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.