Andhra Pradesh Registers 864 New Covid-19 Cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 864 fresh cases of COVID-19, 1,310 recoveries and 12 deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The number of active cases came down to 14,652 after a total of 20,02,187 recoveries and 14,010 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The cumulative coronavirus positives in the state stood at 20,30,849.

SPS Nellore district reported the highest number of 141 cases, East Godavari 135, Kadapa 117, Prakasam 114 and Chittoor 101.

Guntur logged 91, Krishna and Visakhapatnam 52 each.

Kurnool reported zero new cases while Vizianagaram and Anantapuramu added three and seven respectively.

West Godavari registered 17 and Srikakulam 34 in a day.

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities, Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each, East and West Godavari districts one each.

