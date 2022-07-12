Andhra Pradesh Rejoins Crop Insurance Scheme PMFBY From This Kharif Season

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh has decided to rejoin the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) from the ongoing kharif season, the Union Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision to rejoin the scheme was taken after virtual talks between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and state's Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

"Andhra Pradesh has decided to implement the PMFBY from kharif-2022 season," an official statement said.

Tomar said with this important decision, crops of more than 40 lakh farmers of the state will get insurance cover in case of natural calamity.

PMFBY and Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) were implemented in Andhra Pradesh from kharif-2016 to kharif-2019.

Tomar said the Centre has made PMFBY simple and convenient as per the suggestions of states. It is working continuously with states to improve the condition of farmers and transform agriculture into advanced farming.

In the meeting, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister thanked the Centre for reimplementing PMFBY in the state.

On July 7, a team headed by Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja had given a presentation to the chief minister regarding the scheme.

Keeping in view the suggestions of Andhra Pradesh and other states, the Centre had revamped the scheme in February 2020 with new features, such as voluntary enrolment for all farmers, wider use of technology in yield estimation, risk coverage to choose for payment of sum insured to states as per the option and prevailing risk profile.

Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, and senior Union Agriculture Ministry and state government officials were present in the virtual meeting.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)