Andhra Pradesh Relaxes Curbs Amid Decline In COVID Cases, Lifts Night Curfew

With the third wave of COVID-19 ebbing across the country, Andhra Pradesh has now relaxed the stringent COVID curbs and has lifted the night curfew to provide relief to people. In a bid to restore normalcy, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government had removed all the COVID-19 related restrictions placed in view of the looming third wave amid Omicron widespread.

However, while announcing the order, the Andhra Pradesh state government has urged the people to continue following COVID precautionary norms. Meanwhile, district officials have been directed to keep up testing and fever surveys to track the spread of the infection. The decision was taken after considering high scale vaccination and a significant reduction in daily new infection figures in the state.

#COVID19 | Government of Andhra Pradesh lifts the night curfew.



Wearing of mask by all individuals in public places is mandatory and non-compliance shall attract a penalty of Rs 100. Orders will remain in effect till 28th February 2022. pic.twitter.com/8xI9lZNcCd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Officials reported that the COVID-19 pandemic is progressively subsiding in various parts of the state. Only 794 individuals are being treated in the hospitals and the number of positive cases in the state has fallen to 18,929, accounting for only 0.82 per cent of active COVID-19 cases. The positive rate has also decreased from 17.07 per cent to 3.29 per cent, with zero cases in about 9581 villages/ward secretariat.

State records significant vaccination figures

On the immunization front, officials reported that 3,90,83,148 persons received two doses of vaccination and 39,04,927 received only one dose. According to officials, 96.7 per cent of vaccinations were completed in those above the age of 45, while 90.07 per cent of vaccinations were completed in people between the ages of 18 and 44. A single dose of vaccine has been given to 24.41 lakh teenagers aged 15 to 18, while 12.48 lakh have received their second dose of vaccine.

India's vaccination strategy

Amid the third wave of COVID-19, India has stepped up the pace of inoculating people against the coronavirus in order to prevent the massive spread of the infection. Vaccinations for those belonging to the age group of 18 years and below started earlier this year on January 3. Only Indian made Covaxin was approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for administration among the country's younger population. The approval to the locally made COVID vaccine was given after evaluating the results of rigorous scientific trials.

Additionally, the Health Ministry had also given the nod for the administration of a booster dose to the frontline workers and immunosuppressed old people on January 10. The continuous measures taken by the administration to enhance the vaccination coverage has significantly helped to reduce the number of COVID deaths in the country.

Image: ANI