Andhra Pradesh reports 896 new cases of COVID-19, 6 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 896 fresh COVID-19 cases and took the overall tally to 23,12, 029, a bulletin said.

The State saw 6 deaths and took the toll till date to 14,694, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 24,454, it said.

The recoveries outnumbered daily infections and also continued with 8,849 people recuperating from the infectious disease.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 22,72,881, the bulletin said.

Over 24,000 samples were tested today and the cumulative number of tests were over 3.28 crore.

Anantapur District reported two deaths while Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram one each. On Friday, the State recorded 1,166 new cases. PTI GDK NVG NVG

