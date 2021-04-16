Andhra Pradesh Requests 60 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses From Centre; CM Writes To PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing that the state had recorded the highest number of vaccinations across the country on the occasion of 'Tika Utsav' and had innoculated over 6 lakh persons in a single day on April 14.

"In accordance with your call for 'Tika Utsav' we have taken vaccinations on a large scale I am happy to bring to your kind notice that we have vaccinated 6,28,961 persons on a single day on April 14 during 'Tika Utsav'. This is the highest single-day vaccination number by any state in the country," said Reddy in his letter to PM Modi.

The Andhra Pradesh CM noted that this mammoth task could be achieved through the village and ward volunteer system where dedicated volunteers were assigned to take care of the needs of 50 families. Under this, they had reached out to those eligible for the vaccination and had helped them get inoculated through the opportunity.

AP out of vaccine doses: CM Reddy

Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, also alleged that the state was out of COVID vaccine stocks post the 'Tika Utsav' drive, requesting 60 lakh COVID vaccine doses. He noted that everyone over the age of 45 yrs would be inoculated within the next three weeks if sufficient stocks were made available to the state.

"We have not only established our capability of vaccinating over six lakh people per day but also set up a model all the states to emulate however we could not continue the same drive as the vaccine stocks have completely run out. If sufficient stocks of vaccines are made available we are well poised to make your dream of vaccinating all vulnerable people or reality in the next three weeks," he stated.

According to the data available on the CoWin website, Andhra Pradesh has so far administered 45.96 lakh doses of vaccines in the state. Out of these 5.93 lakh persons have been inoculated with the second dose as well.